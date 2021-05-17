Possible COVID-19 exposure at Fredericton hotel, restaurant last week

Public Health has flagged the Hilton Garden Inn and Pickle Jar Restaurant as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

Anyone at the hotel and restaurant on Queen Street at anytime from Tuesday to Sunday should get tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

New Brunswick is now offering COVID-19 testing for anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

COVID-19 symptoms could develop up to and including 14 days after being exposed.