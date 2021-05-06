Potential COVID-19 exposure at four Fredericton area businesses and on six flights

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at four locations in the Fredericton area and on a number of recent Air Canada flights.

New Brunswick is now offering COVID-19 testing for anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Tests can be requested online or by calling Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre, and people experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms could develop up to and including 14 days after being exposed.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and dates in Fredericton:

Jungle Jim’s, 1168 Smythe St., on Wednesday, April 21 between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

1168 Smythe St., on Habitat for Humanity Restore, 800 St. Mary St., on Thursday, April 22 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

800 St. Mary St., on The Snooty Fox, 66 Regent St. on Thursday, April 22, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

66 Regent St. on Delta Fredericton, 225 Woodstock Rd, between Monday, April 26 and Sunday, May 2.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 25 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 396 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 1:07 a.m.

– from to Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:29 a.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 28 while on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 12:03 p.m.

– from to Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m.

Public Health has identified a positive case in a traveller who may have been infectious on April 30 while on the following flights: