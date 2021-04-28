Potential COVID-19 exposure at Fredericton High School

The Anglophone West School District says a small group of individuals may have een exposed to COVID-19 at Fredericton High School.

In a letter to parents, the district says Public Health is working to indentify who exactly came in contact with the virus and parents will be contacted if their child has been in close contact with COVID-19.

Public Health is asking the entire school community to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and to isolate and get registered for a test if they develop.

