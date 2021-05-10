Potential exposure to COVID-19 at businesses in Zones 1, 2 and 3

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at three locations in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), a location in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and two additional businesses in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region).

New Brunswick is now offering COVID-19 testing for anyone who has been in a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms.

Tests can be requested online or by calling Tele-Care 811 to get an appointment at the nearest screening centre, and people experiencing one or more symptom are also encouraged to get tested.

COVID-19 symptoms could develop up to and including 14 days after being exposed.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following locations and dates in Zone 1 (Moncton region):

Greco Pizza, 120 Killam Dr., Moncton on Wednesday, May 5 , between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., Monday, May 3, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and Sunday, May 2, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.

, between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., and between 5:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Greco Pizza, 311 Acadie Blvd., Dieppe on Tuesday, May 4 , between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

, between 4:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre emergency department, 330 Université Ave., Moncton, on Friday, May 7, between 2:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and Thursday, May 6, between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Zone 2 (Saint John region):

Foodland, 1 Market St., Quispamsis, on Monday, May 3, between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to the virus at the following location and date in Zone 3 (Fredericton region):