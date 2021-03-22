Province commits $1.4M to Fredericton housing project

The Department of Social Development has committed $1.4 million towards the John Howard Society's housing project for the homeless in Fredericton.

A release states the project involves the conversion of the City Motel into 20 bachelor-style apartments, 12 peer-supported housing units, and a 24-bed homeless shelter, meeting rooms, a restaurant, and clinical and outreach offices.

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch says government is confident will help the homeless population of the capital, adding the department of hopeful the City of Fredericton will be an equal partner in the initiative.

Plans also include moving the Marshal House Shelter into a section of the motel, with affordable housing created at its current site on Brunswick Street.

The Department of Social Development offers housing assistance to applicants who demonstrate the greatest need, with priorities determined based on factors that include income, requirements for accessible accommodation, medical conditions and the number of dependents.