Pür & Simple coming to Fredericton

Pür & Simple is opening a new location in Fredericton in April.

The Daily Gleaner reports the Canadian owned breakfast, brunch and lunch chain will go into a new strip mall on Acorn Street, off Hanwell Road.

Franchise owner Tianchen Liu told the paper the establishment will be the first business in the complex.

The restaurant will start seating customers on Tuesday April 14 and will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

The Daily Gleaner reports Pür & Simple President, Co-Founder and Chief Operation Officer Ritou Maloni as saying the decision to locate to Fredericton was simple, adding it followed extensive research into possible locations in Atlantic Canada.

The Fredericton location will join locations in Bathurst, Dieppe, Moncton, Edmundston and Saint John.

(With files from the Daily Gleaner)