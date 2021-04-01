Rainfall warnings issued for central, southern New Brunswick Thursday

Environment Canada says areas in central and southern New Brunswick could see between 30 and 60 mm of rain on Thursday.

In a Rainfall Warning issued shortly after 10:30 a.m., April 1, forecasters say rain will continue Thursday across the province and may briefly change to freezing rain tonight before ending Friday morning,

Fredericton and Southern York County, Oromocto and Sunbury County and Woodstock and Carleton County are among areas covered by the warning.

The weather agency is warning of flash floods and water pooling on roads due to heavy downpours.