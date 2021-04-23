RE/MAX in Fredericton donates $11,000 to two charities

RE/MAX East Coast Elite Realty in Fredericton and RE/MAX INTEGRA are donating $11,000 to two charities.

A release says The Fredericton Community Kitchen will receive $6,000 to help feed the local community, while the Salvation Army of Canada will receive $5,000 to support individuals and families in crisis across the country.

Jason Munn, RE/MAX East Coast Elite Realty Broker/Owner says, "People have had it tough due to COVID-19. Some have lost their jobs, spent their life savings to make a go of it, so this is when the community needs us the most."

An initial donation of $5,500 raised by RE/MAX East Coast Elite Realty was given a $6,000 boost by RE/MAX INTEGRA.

The Fredericton Community Kitchen serves more than 14,000 meals to individuals and families every month, and provides 358 student lunches daily to area schools.