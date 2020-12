The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has rescheduled a meeting between the Fredericton Red Wings and Edmundston Blizzard.

The league says the game, originally scheduled for December 3 at the Centre Jean-Daigle in Edmundston, will now be played at 7:30 p.m. December 29th.

The game was postponed from its original date due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick.