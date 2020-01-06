Red Wings' Grant named MHL's 2nd Star in December

Fredericton Red Wings netminder Jack Grant has been named 2nd Star of the Month for December in the Maritime Hockey League.

The 20-year-old started eight games for the month for the Red Wings, posting a 5-1-1-0 record to go with a 2.21 goals against average and a .936 save percentage.

At the end of 2019, Grant was second to Summerside's Dominic Tmej with a .923 save percentage, and in a three-way tie for the second-most shutouts with two.

In his first start of the month on December 6th, Grant made 20 saves in a 6-1 win on home ice over Miramichi.

He was back between the pipes on the 8th, allowing just two goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 win in Grand Falls.

After a few days off, Grant was in goal three times in four days.

He posted 20 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to South Shore on the 12th and made 32 saves in a 5-2 win over the Rapids in Fredericton on the 14th.

On the 15th, Grant allowed two goals for the fourth straight start as the Red Wings beat Amherst 6-2.

Grant was busy in that start, however, as the Ramblers piled up 40 shots in total.

His lone regulation loss came on the 19th, where Grant made 47 saves in a 4-3 win for the Crushers in New Glasgow.

After a 29-save performance in a 3-1 win over Edmundston to wrap up the pre-Christmas schedule on the 20th, Grant finished up the month with a start in Summerside on New Year's Eve.

He left the game after 40 minutes, having allowed three goals on 39 shots in an eventual 5-3 Red Wings loss to the Western Capitals.