Red Wings MacRitchie, McCluskey named MHL Players of the Week

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has named Fredericton Red Wings forward Brendan MacRitchie and defenceman Connor McCluskey as Players of the Week.

MacRitchie had three goals and McCluskey had a goal and an assist in three games for the Red Wing last week.

The duo join Campbellton forward Maxime Charest, defenceman Peter Stanger and goaltender Isaac Pelletier, and forward Jeremie Jacob of Miramichi as representatives of the Eastlink North Division for Week 8.