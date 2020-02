Tonight's Maritime Junior Hockey League Matchup between the Fredericton Red Wings and the Campbellton Tigers has been postponed.

In a release, the league says the game has been called off due to the impending snow storm.

A further announcement will be made when arrangements to reschedule the game have been finalized.

The matchup was originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Campbellton Memorial Civic Centre.