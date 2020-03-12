Regent Mall removing food trays temporarily in wake of COVID-19

Regent Mall in Fredericton is taking further precautions to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the mall says Primaris Management is temporarily removing food court trays and closing the Children's Play Area.

The post adds the mall is suspending the use of Regent Mall strollers, wheelchairs, walkers and shopping caddies.

The mall offers a list of tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing with soap, covering your mouth when you cough, and frequently cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched items on a regular and consistent basis.