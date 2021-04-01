Remains of missing 23-year old woman located Thursday

The Fredericton Police Force says the 23-year old woman reported missing from the Saint Mary's First Nation on Wednesday has been located deceased.

A release states her remains were located early Thursday afternoon and the woman's next of kin have been notified.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the woman's death.

The Fredericton Police Force is extending its sincerest condolences to the woman's loved ones and the entire Sitansisk Wolastoqiyik community.