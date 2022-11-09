Residents should protect themselves amidst a rise of vehicle thefts in Fredericton: Police

Fredericton Police are warning residents that vehicle thefts are on the rise in the city.

Police say there have been 186 stolen vehicle files opened to date this year, including seven so far in November, compared with 123 last year and 136 in 2020.

Investigators say incidents are typically happening overnight, and are spread out across the various neighbourhoods in the city.

Most of the targeted vehicles have been left unlocked, or where broken into when extra keys or key fobs were left in them.

Residents are asked to lock their vehicles and remove any extra sets of keys, refrain from leaving keyless entry fobs in vehicles or unprotected at the front entrance of their home, and to park in well-lit area and install a motion sensor, camera on their properties when possible.

Anyone who notices suspicious in their neighbourhood, particularly at night, should immediately report it to Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300.