Significant snow, ice pellets and freezing rain over next 48 hours

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for parts of New Brunswick, with forecasters calling for a significant amount of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to fall beginning Thursday morning.

Forecasters say periods of snow will begin in the southwest and spread north throughout the day, with parts of southern New Brunswick likely to see a changeover to ice pellets and freezing rain tonight.

The snow will then re-appear on Friday before it eventually tapers off on Saturday morning.

The weather agency is warning that strong easterly winds on Friday night and Saturday morning may cause reduced visibility do to blowing snow.

