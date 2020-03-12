Snow and rain for parts of N.B. Friday

Environment Canada says snow will start Friday morning and then change over to rain for most areas on Friday night.

A Special Weather Statement issued Thursday morning says an intense disturbance will affect the entire province.

Forecasters say snow will begin Friday morning and will change to rain later in the afternoon or early evening over southern and central areas.

The weather agency says snow, ice pellets and freezing rain are possible over northeastern sections on Friday evening.

Environment Canada is calling for 5 cm of snow followed by 15-25 mm of rain over southern areas, up to 10 cm snow for central areas and 15 cm or more for northernmost areas.

Any cancellations that come into our newsroom will be posted in the Storm Watch section of our website.