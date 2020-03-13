Snow, rain mix for Fredericton on Friday

Environment Canada says snow will develop in the morning and then change over to rain Friday afternoon.

The Weather agency has issued a Special Weather Statement for the following areas:

- Fredericton and Southern York County

- Grand Lake and Queens County

- Kent County

- Kouchibouguac National Park

- Miramichi and area

- Moncton and Southeast New Brunswick

- Oromocto and Sunbury County

- Stanley - Doaktown - Blackville Area

- Woodstock and Carleton County

Forecasters say an intense disturbance will affect New Brunswick today, with snow beginning in the morning than changing to rain this afternoon or evening.

Ice pellets are possible during the changover to rain, with the rain then tapering off near midnight.

The weather agency says we should see between 5 and 15 cm of snow along with between 10 and 20 mm of rain.

The precipitation will be accompanied by wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Any cancellations that come into our newsroom will be posted to the Storm Watch section of our website.