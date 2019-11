New Brunswick drivers will save a little for a gas fill-up this morning.

After the Energy and Utilities Board made their weekly adjstment at midnight, the price of gas is down 1.2 cents per litre, while diesel moved up slightly..

The new maximum price for regular self-serve gas has been set at $1.20.9 and diesel is now $1.36.5 cents per litre.

Many retailers will sell for a little less than those maximum prices.