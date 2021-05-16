Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Leo Hayes High School

A third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Leo Hayes High School in Fredericton.

In a letter to parents Sunday night, the Anglophone West School District says the case is in addition to the two cases reported last week, but added there has been no in-school transmission of the virus.

Public Health officials or Principal Jeff Holder will be in contact with any student or member of staff identified as a close contact of the confirmed case.

The school district says Monday is a pre-planned non-instructional day, and all students will learn from home on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.