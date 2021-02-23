Trail facing barns of NBEX to get mural makeover

The Fredericton Trails Coalition and the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition (NBEx) announced a new project to clean up the horse barn walls that face the Valley Trail.

In an attempt to make the neighbourhood more welcoming and walkable, the Valley Trail NBEx horse barn mural will be painted over the graffiti.

A release states the mural will showcase the past, present and future of the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition and its role in promoting innovation in agriculture and agricultural practices, along with Fredericton's attachment to horses and harness racing.

The mural will be funded by donations and in-kind contributions and should be completed by the start of the 2021 New Brunswick Exhibition on September 10, 2021.

