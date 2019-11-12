Tricky driving conditions cancel classes in New Brunswick

Messy weather closed schools across New Brunswick as snow and freezing conditions hit the region Monday night and continues today.

The first official Snow Day of the school year cancelled classes at all schools in the Anglophone West and North School Districts as well as Francophone Northwest and Northeast shut their doors thanks to poor road conditions.

Environment Canada issued storm warnings all across the province, from freezing rain in southern New Brunswick to heavy snow in the north with upwards of 15 to 30 centimetres possible. Central portions of the provinve could get up to 10 centimetres of snow and up to 15 millimetres of rain.

The travelling public is being reminded by police to give extra time and drive to conditions.