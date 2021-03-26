Two arrested, drugs and weapons seized after traffic stop Wednesday

Fredericton Police say two men were arrested and drugs and weapons were seized after a traffic stop on the Northside on Wednesday.

Officers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Route 105 and Brookside Drive, arrested the two male occupants and seized drugs and weapons, including a loaded prohibited firearm.

Police say the driver, Joshua Raines, who was wanted on multiple warrants, is facing drugs and weapons offences and is to appear in court for a bail hearing on Monday.

The passenger, whose name was not released, is charged with possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Fredericton Police say he was released and is scheduled to appear in court in May.