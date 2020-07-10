Two people charged in murder of Fredericton man in May

Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder in Fredericton this spring.

Police were called early on May 2 to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, where 29-year old Justin Leigh Finnemore died after being admitted with a gunshot wound.

Timothy Robert Dunphy, 47, of Fredericton, and 36-year-old Kevin Mark Sexton, of Oromocto, have been charged with second-degree murder.

Fredericton Police say Mr. Dunphy is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday July 15, while Mr. Sexton is due back in court on Friday July 24.

The investigation is ongoing.

(With files from Bell Media's Charles M. Renshaw)