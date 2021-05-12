Two positive COVID-19 cases reported at Leo Hayes High School

The Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) is reporting two positive cases of COVID-19 at Leo Hayes High School.

In a letter to parents on Wednesday night, ASD-W Superintendent David McTimoney says school officials are working with Public Health to identify any students and staff who may have come in contact with the cases.

Parents will be contacted by either Public Health staff, or Principal Jeff Holder, if their child has been identified as a close contact of either of the confirmed cases and further instructions will be provided.

There will be no in-person or online instruction on Thursday and the school will be closed for deep cleaning and contact tracing, while Friday will be an online learning day for all students.