Update on Wilmot Park Homicide Investigation

Fredericton Police have provided an update on their investigation into the homicide of 31-year-old Clarke Ernest Green.

A release says officers, along with K-9 Brutus and support from the Department of Public Safety K-9 and York Sunbury Search Rescue conducted tracks and searches in a number of locations.

Mr. Green's body was found in Wilmot Park in Fredericton on Wednesday April 15.

Investigators are following up on a number of leads and have completed a number of neighbourhood canvases in an effort to advance the investigation.

Police say the autopsy on Mr. Green was completed late last week, but the final report, which will include toxicology results, is yet to be delivered as of Friday.

Fredericton Police are still looking to speak to anyone who may have information about the investigation, or who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the Wilmot Park are between 10:00 p.m. on April 14 and 8:00 a.m. on April 15.

If you have any information, please contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).