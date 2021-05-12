Updated** Confirmed COVID-19 cases at Leo Hayes High School, Nashwaaksis Middle School

The Anglophone West School District (ASD-W) is reporting two positive cases of COVID-19 at Leo Hayes High School and a positive case at Nashwaaksis Middle School.

In letters to both school communities Wednesday night, ASD-W Superintendent David McTimoney says school officials are working with Public Health to identify any students and staff who may have come in contact with the cases.

Public Health, or the school principal, will only contact families whose students have been identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases and further instructions will be provided.

Leo Hayes will be closed on Thursday for deep cleaning and contact tracing, and there will be no online or in-person instruction, while Friday will be an online learning day for all students.

Nashwaaksis Middle School will also be closed Thursday for deep cleaning and contact tracing, but will re-open Friday for those who have not been identified as close contacts.

If the school needs to be closed for longer, parents will be notified and the school will transition to online learning from home.

ASD-W also reported a possible exposure to COVID-19 at New Maryland Elementary School, and says families will be contacted if their child has been in close contact with the virus.