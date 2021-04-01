Updated** Missing 23-year old woman located deceased

**Updated at 2:45 p.m.**

The Fredericton Police Force says the 23-year old woman reported missing from the Saint Mary's First Nation on Wednesday has been located deceased.

A release states foul play is not suspected and the woman's next of kin have been notified.

The Fredericton Police Force is extending its sincerest condolences to the woman;s loved ones and the entire Sitansisk Wolastoqiyik community.

The Fredericton Police Force is asking the public for help as they attempt to find a woman who was reported missing from the St. Mary's First Nation.

Police say the 23-year old was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday on Maliseet Drive, St. Mary's First Nation and was reported missing later that day.

She is described as an Indigenous person who stands around 5'10" tall and weighs 130 lbs and has long hair and was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, camouflage pants and a yellow hat.

Fredericton Police are asking the public to avoid the wooded area North of Two Nations Crossing and West of Walmart, as police dogs and other operational supports work in the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Fredericton Police at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).