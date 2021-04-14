Updated** Missing Woman Located

**Updated Friday April 16th at 9:11 a.m.**

Fredericton Police say Jenny Perley has been located and is safe

The Fredericton Police Force is asking the public for help locating Jenny Perley.

A release states the 33-year old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Westmorland Street in Downtown Fredericton and was reported missing on Tuesday.

The woman is described as being Indigenous, standing approximately 5'5" tall, weighing between 125 and 130 lbs, with long dark brown hair and three turtles tattooed on her left arm.

Police say she was last seen wearing sweatpants and a sweater and are asking the public to be on the lookout for a dark coloured 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with NB licence plate JHY 955.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing 33-year old is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).