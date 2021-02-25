Updated** Two charged, drugs, weapons seized in Fredericton last week

**Updated at 11:54 a.m.**

Fredericton Police say two men in their 20s are facing charges after drugs and weapons were seized in Fredericton last week.

Officers executed a search warrant at 3:45 p.m. on February 18th at an apartment building on Biggs Street and seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.

Multiple weapons were also confiscated and two men, a 20-year old and a 23-year old, were arrested.

Police say 20-year old Ian Keith Edwards is facing four charges, including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and appeared in court on Tuesday where he was remanded until his next court appearance on March 1st.

The 23-year old man was arrested on a Canada wide warrant and was returned to custody for violating his parole.