Weapons, drugs seized after traffic stop in Fredericton Friday

A 36-year old man is facing drug possession and weapons charges after a traffic stop on Fredericton's south side Friday.

Fredericton Police say officers stopped a stolen vehicle on Woodside Lane and seized a prohibited sawed-off shotgun, machete, sword and break and enter tools, as well as methamphetamine, cocaine, morphine and methylphenidate.

Patrick Ian Myers was arrested and is facing 13 charges including possession of methamphetamine and cocaine and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Myers was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning