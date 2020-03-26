Woman who aided Fredericton murderer gets 18 month jail term

A Moncton woman who helped her boyfriend flee Fredericton after he killed a woman was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Wednesday.

The Daily Gleaner reports 42-year-old Wendy Gail Losier, of Purdy Avenue in Moncton, received the year and a half sentence, minus time served, on charges of being an accessory to the manslaughter of Candace Rose Stevens after the fact and interfering with her remains.

The paper says court had previously heard Losierâ€™s boyfriend, 26-year-old James Curtis, shot and killed Stevens in his Fredericton apartment on October 26, 2018.

Curtis and Losier left the body in the apartment that night and returned the following day, put it in a duffel bag, and transported it in the trunk of Losierâ€™s car before dumping it on the way to Miramichi where it was located the next day.

The Daily Gleaner says Losier was arrested last fall and Curtis died of a self-inflicted wound in a standoff with police.

The paper reports Losier is to submit DNA for inclusion in a national criminal database, is prohibited from possessing firearms for 10 years and her jail term will be followed by 18 months on probation.

(With files from the Daily Gleaner)