iHeartRadio

Blk Women in Excellence: Tia Upshaw

Blk Women in Excellence is a non for profit organization that encourages, supports, and educates black women entrepreneurs within Canada. Our mission is to intentionally create spaces for black women in business and break glass ceilings along the way!

@blkwomeninexcellence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & TikTok

<iframe src="https://omny.fm/shows/virgin-radio-halifax/blk-women-in-excellence-tia-upshaw/embed" width="100%" height="180" frameborder="0" title="Blk Women in Excellence : Tia Upshaw"></iframe>

12