Making Your Awkward Calls For You: Calling Julia's Boyfriend
-
Making Your Awkward Calls For You: Calling Julia's Boyfriend
Sometimes there are awkward calls you just don’t want to make and I will make them for you. Last time we called Dylan tell him that his girlfriend does not want to go on the patio with him anymore. Today we got a text from Julia and she wants us to call her Boyfriend James to tell him she doesn’t want to watch the Flames games with him anymore. If you need someone to make those awkward calls for you I’m your guy!
Contests
-
VIRGIN Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your DebtListen weekdays at 7AM, 8AM, 9AM, 3PM, 4PM and 5PM for your chance to qualify for $100,000 to Destroy Your Debt!
-
Pick The HitsYou could win $500 EVERY week, just help us Pick The Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!
-
Funny 1060AM's Stand-up Comedy MadnessHelp us crown the funniest Stand-up Comedian and you could win $500 CASH!