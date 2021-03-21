Making Your Awkward Calls For You: Calling Julia's Boyfriend

Sometimes there are awkward calls you just don’t want to make and I will make them for you. Last time we called Dylan tell him that his girlfriend does not want to go on the patio with him anymore. Today we got a text from Julia and she wants us to call her Boyfriend James to tell him she doesn’t want to watch the Flames games with him anymore. If you need someone to make those awkward calls for you I’m your guy!