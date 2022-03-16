Congrats to the 150 small businesses that each received a $20,000 Desjardins GoodSpark Grant
Desjardins has been committed to the success of Canadian small businesses for over 120 years. The Desjardins GoodSpark Grants program is another example of this commitment. By awarding a total of $3 million in grants to inspiring small business owners from across the country, Desjardins is continuing to help support Canadian entrepreneurs, and the local communities they serve.
The program is so popular, that Desjardins received over 6,500 compelling submissions from small business owners. Each application was carefully considered based on its impact on the community and its alignment with the GoodSpark Grants objectives of fostering innovation, sustainability, and investment in employees. Congratulations to all 150 deserving recipients. Desjardins is proud to support them and their incredible work.
To see inspiring first spark stories about some of our GoodSpark Grant recipients, and the people who always believed in them, go to GoodSparkGrants.ca
