“Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience” is coming to Calgary’s STARRY NIGHT PAVILION at MCMAHON STADIUM one of Calgary’s iconic locations starting JUNE 3. Opening for a limited engagement Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience was created by French-Canadian Creative Director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s world-renowned Normal Studio. This immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks and takes the art lover into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience.