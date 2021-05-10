iHeartRadio
Nominate a Nurse

Nominate a Nurse 98.5 VIRGIN Radio Calgary

If this past year has reinforced anything, it’s our gratitude and appreciation for our real life heroes - nurses. Nurses across the country have been working tirelessly to take care of our most vulnerable loved ones, showing immense compassion and courage. With added stress, longer hours and personal health risks, nurses are facing greater challenges than ever before, and their sleep is being impacted in a big way. To continue fueling their incredible work, nurses need the restorative power of sleep.

 

This week is National Nursing Week, so we've teamed up with Sleep Country to thank our Nurses for their incredible and selfless work and hook up one with the gift of a superhero sleep!

 

Nominate a Nurse who could really use a good night's sleep below and they could win a $500 Sleep Country Gift Card. Sleep Well. Stay Well.

 

Nominate a Nurse from Sleep Country. Sleep Well. Stay Well. and Calgary's EXCLUSIVE Home for NEW Hit Music, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!

