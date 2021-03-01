Page to Stage New Works Festival Package

98.5 VIRGIN Radio, Funny 1060AM, Calgary Pride Radio and CTV Calgary are proud to present Theatre Calgary's Page to Stage New Works Festival, digitally on March 20 & 21.

Theatre Calgary’s new, annual Page to Stage New Works Festival provides resources for writers to have their work developed towards a next step opportunity at Theatre Calgary. Each year, our Page to Stage New Works Festival highlights a different theme. In this, our inaugural year, Theatre Calgary has reached out to Southern Alberta based writers, who explore the landscape and expression of queer identity.

From more than 50 submissions, three scripts have been chosen to receive a week-long workshop, followed by a public online reading (presented over Zoom). Readings are $10 per play, or $25 for all three shows.

Enter below for your full weekend package to experience Theatre Calgary's Page to Stage New Works Festival from the comfort of your own home on March 20 & 21.