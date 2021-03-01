iHeartRadio
$500 CASH can go a long way right about now! Take the super quick and EASY VIRGIN Radio Pick The Hits music survey on any device, and you're entered to win $500 CASH!

 

We give away a fresh $500 every week.

 

Vote on songs... be an influencer... help us Pick the Hits on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio. Simple as that.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 5:00 p.m. on March 1, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on May 2, 2021, based on the local time at your place of residence. Open to legal residents of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec, Canada who have reached the age of majority in their place of residence. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.  Approximate retail value of each of the 8 prizes is $500 CAD. Odds of winning a prize will depend upon the number of eligible entries received for all the participating stations during the applicable entry period. Number of prizes available to be won will decrease throughout the contest as they are awarded. Complete contest rules and entry available at www.985VIRGINRadio.ca.

