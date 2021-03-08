Promising Young Woman Blu-ray™
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN
“ONE OF THE BEST FILMS OF THE YEAR” – ASSOCIATED PRESS
From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman...until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.
