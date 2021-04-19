VIRGIN Radio's Advertise Your Mom Contest
Your mom rocks and you want to scream it off the rooftops!
Let 98.5 VIRGIN Radio be your megaphone, so you can tell of Calgary why YOUR mom is #1!
It's VIRGIN Radio's Advertise Your Mom Contest with the NEW Winners in Southcentre Mall.
Tell us below why your mom is the BEST and we could hook your mom up with a $200 Shopping Spree from the new Winners in Southcentre Mall AND a FREE :15-second advertisement, heard exclusively on 98.5 VIRGIN Radio and on social media!
VIRGIN Radio's Advertise Your Mom Contest from Winners in Southcentre Mall and Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!
