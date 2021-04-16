VIRGIN Radio's Everyday Payday
Imagine $100 deposited in your bank account, EVERY SINGLE DAY... FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR!
98.5 VIRGIN Radio's Everyday Payday Contest powered by CIR Realty will have you living stress free all year as your bank account gets daily relief.
$100 a day for a year, that's $36,500 to get (or keep) your life on track.
Starting Monday, April 19 at 7AM, listen weekdays for the Hit Song of the Day to qualify you for VIRGIN Radio's Everyday Payday! We guarantee to play it 7 times every weekday.
Here are your are the upcoming Hit Songs of the Day to be listening for:
VIRGIN Radio's Everyday Payday contest powered by CIR Realty and Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 7:00 a.m. MT on April 19, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m. MT on June 10, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are 18 years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. One prize available to be won: a cheque in the amount of $36,500.00 CAD. Odds of becoming an eligible draw entrant will depend on the total number of individuals calling the contest line following the applicable announcement. Odds of winning the prize from among the eligible draw entrants shall be no less than 1 in 266. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.985VIRGINRadio.ca.
