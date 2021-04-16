Imagine $100 deposited in your bank account, EVERY SINGLE DAY... FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR!

98.5 VIRGIN Radio's Everyday Payday Contest powered by CIR Realty will have you living stress free all year as your bank account gets daily relief.

$100 a day for a year, that's $36,500 to get (or keep) your life on track.

Starting Monday, April 19 at 7AM, listen weekdays for the Hit Song of the Day to qualify you for VIRGIN Radio's Everyday Payday! We guarantee to play it 7 times every weekday.

Here are your are the upcoming Hit Songs of the Day to be listening for:

VIRGIN Radio's Everyday Payday contest powered by CIR Realty and Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!