VIRGIN Radio VIP Virtual Concert Experience: Ryland James
98.5 VIRGIN Radio invites you and a friend to a Ryland James virtual concert on Saturday, April 3!
Listen to Andrew (Saturday & Sunday, Noon to 5PM) and Kylee (Monday to Wednesday) for your chance win 2 passes to VIRGIN Radio's VIP Virtual Concert with Ryland James.
Click HERE to buy your tickets.
VIRGIN Radio VIP Virtual Concert Experience: Ryland James from Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station and Calgary's EXCLUSIVE Home for NEW Hit Music, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 p.m. (MT) on March 27, 2021 and closes on March 31, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (MT). Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are thirteen (13) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $14.00 CAD. Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable Announcement. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.985VIRGINRadio.ca.
