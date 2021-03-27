iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN Radio VIP Virtual Concert Experience: Ryland James

rylandjames_contest
Contest rules

98.5 VIRGIN Radio invites you and a friend to a Ryland James virtual concert on Saturday, April 3!

Listen to Andrew (Saturday & Sunday, Noon to 5PM) and Kylee (Monday to Wednesday) for your chance win 2 passes to VIRGIN Radio's VIP Virtual Concert with Ryland James.

Click HERE to buy your tickets.

VIRGIN Radio VIP Virtual Concert Experience: Ryland James from Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station and Calgary's EXCLUSIVE Home for NEW Hit Music, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!

 

No purchase necessary.  Contest starts at 12:00 p.m. (MT) on March 27, 2021  and closes on March 31, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. (MT). Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are thirteen (13) years of age or older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.   Approximate retail value of each of the five (5) Prizes is $14.00 CAD. Odds of winning a Prize will depend upon the total number of callers following the applicable Announcement. Complete contest rules and information about entry available at www.985VIRGINRadio.ca.

Trending

More Trending

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com