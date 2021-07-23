The North Starz Tour is Coming to Calgary!

98.5 VIRGIN RADIO VIP EXPERIENCE

The North Starz Tour & Twisted Element After Party



Sunday, October 10

Jack Singer Concert Hall & Twisted Element, Calgary

Tickets on sale NOW through Arts Commons

Ticket prices starting at $50.00, plus service charges. 14+ at The North Starz Tour. 18+ at Twisted Element.

The North Starz Tour & Twisted Element After Party at Jack Singer Concert Hall and Twisted Element on October 10 presented by Calgary’s #1 Hit Music Station and Calgary's EXCLUSIVE Home of NEW Hit Music, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!