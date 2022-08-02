Calgary Pride 2022

TOGETHER, #WEARECALGARYPRIDE

Celebrating the 2SLGBTQ+ community, Calgary Pride Week features a wide variety of free events between August 26th and September 5th, concluding with the 2022 Calgary Pride Parade and Festival. Celebrations begin the weekend of August 26th with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall, followed by the Pride Kick-off Event at Central Memorial Park.

The Calgary Pride Parade and Festival will be happening in-person on Sunday, September 4. The parade starting at 11 a.m. will be taking place along 9th Avenue and will lead into East Village. Following the parade, the vibrant festival starting at 12 p.m. will be at Fort Calgary and will feature a variety of performances, food truck vendors, kid-friendly activities, a vendor marketplace, and a beer garden - all along the beautiful Makhabn (Bow River).

All information regarding Calgary Pride Parade and Festival can be found at calgarypride.ca