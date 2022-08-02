iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

Calgary Pride 2022

TOGETHER, #WEARECALGARYPRIDE

Celebrating the 2SLGBTQ+ community, Calgary Pride Week features a wide variety of free events between August 26th and September 5th, concluding with the 2022 Calgary Pride Parade and Festival. Celebrations begin the weekend of August 26th with a flag raising ceremony at City Hall, followed by the Pride Kick-off Event at Central Memorial Park.

The Calgary Pride Parade and Festival will be happening in-person on Sunday, September 4. The parade starting at 11 a.m. will be taking place along 9th Avenue and will lead into East Village. Following the parade, the vibrant festival starting at 12 p.m. will be at Fort Calgary and will feature a variety of performances, food truck vendors, kid-friendly activities, a vendor marketplace, and a beer garden - all along the beautiful Makhabn (Bow River).

All information regarding Calgary Pride Parade and Festival can be found at calgarypride.ca

 

 

  • TEST_LogoiHeart_Lowfi

    Pride Player

  • Twisted

    Twisted Pride Pub

    Twisted Pride Pub, previously known as Twisted Element, is an inclusive safe space, where everyone can feel free to be themselves, where no-one is judged, and everyone enjoys the same universal rights...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
  • pride_ally_freddie

    Freddie

    Freddie is a virtual PrEP program designed to make your PrEP experience easy and hassle free...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
  • pride_ally_cfs

    Centre for Sexualty

    Centre for Sexuality is a non-profit organization that has been leading the way in the areas of sexuality, healthy relationships, human rights, gender identity, sexual orientation, equality and consent for more than 40 years in the Calgary community...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
  • pride_ally_skipping

    The Skipping Stone

    Skipping Stone Foundation is a Calgary based non-profit working to connect trans and gender diverse youth, adults and families with comprehensive and low barrier access to the support they need and deserve...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE
  • pride_ally_alex

    The Alex

    The Alex is a hub for vulnerable Calgarians, with a reach to our highest-need areas. With clinical... CLICK LOGO FOR MORE
  • pride_ally_calgaryqueer

    Calgary Queer Arts Society

    The Calgary Queer Arts Society, formerly known as Fairy Tales Presentation Society, is a nonprofit... CLICK LOGO FOR MORE

Trending

More Trending

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram Snapchat
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com