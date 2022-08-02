Pride Player

iHeartRadio
We’re celebrating Pride by highlighting some of the most influential 2SLGBTQ+ artists and anthems of all time! 

 

    Calgary Pride 2022

  • Twisted

    Twisted Pride Pub

    Twisted Pride Pub, previously known as Twisted Element, is an inclusive safe space, where everyone can feel free to be themselves, where no-one is judged, and everyone enjoys the same universal rights...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
  • pride_ally_freddie

    Freddie

    Freddie is a virtual PrEP program designed to make your PrEP experience easy and hassle free...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
  • pride_ally_cfs

    Centre for Sexualty

    Centre for Sexuality is a non-profit organization that has been leading the way in the areas of sexuality, healthy relationships, human rights, gender identity, sexual orientation, equality and consent for more than 40 years in the Calgary community...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
  • pride_ally_skipping

    The Skipping Stone

    Skipping Stone Foundation is a Calgary based non-profit working to connect trans and gender diverse youth, adults and families with comprehensive and low barrier access to the support they need and deserve...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE
  • pride_ally_alex

    The Alex

    The Alex is a hub for vulnerable Calgarians, with a reach to our highest-need areas. With clinical... CLICK LOGO FOR MORE
  • pride_ally_calgaryqueer

    Calgary Queer Arts Society

    The Calgary Queer Arts Society, formerly known as Fairy Tales Presentation Society, is a nonprofit... CLICK LOGO FOR MORE

