Pride Player

Twisted Pride Pub, previously known as Twisted Element, is an inclusive safe space, where everyone can feel free to be themselves, where no-one is judged, and everyone enjoys the same universal rights...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
Centre for Sexuality is a non-profit organization that has been leading the way in the areas of sexuality, healthy relationships, human rights, gender identity, sexual orientation, equality and consent for more than 40 years in the Calgary community...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE.
Skipping Stone Foundation is a Calgary based non-profit working to connect trans and gender diverse youth, adults and families with comprehensive and low barrier access to the support they need and deserve...CLICK LOGO FOR MORE