For the Love of our City
We want to take a pause for positivity and share stories of amazing corporate citizenship right here in Calgary. Take a look at how some local businesses are making a positive impact and creative lasting change for our city and the people that live here for generations to come.
Interested in being featured on For the Love of our City on Virgin Radio or CTV? Contact us HERE.
Operation Eyesight - AmandahFor 60 years, Operation Eyesight has been bringing the life-changing Gift of Sight to individuals and communities who need it most.
IN THE KNOW YYC: SKIPTHEDISHES HAS THE BEST DEALS FOR YOU THIS SUMMER!SKIP wants you to have the greatest summer of all time! They have the best deals around! Today we talk about what SkipTheDishes has instore for you!
IN THE KNOW YYC: RÜMI IS THERE FOR ALL YOUR HOME SERVICE NEEDS!For the big things like getting a new furnace to the small things like getting your locks changed and all things in between, RÜMI is your one stop shop!
IN THE KNOW #YYC: YOUR NEW HOME SERVICES BESTIE RUMI!Rumi is the newest addition to the ATCO family, providing solutions to classic homeowner issues, and bringing you peace of mind so you can live stress free!
IN THE KNOW #YYC - YOUR COMPETITIVE EDGE AT BOW VALLEY COLLEGE!This week we learn about Pivot-Ed Micro-credentials at Bow Valley College and getting a competitive edge through industry collaborations!
There Is A Make Your Own Slime WorkshopThis is super cool!
