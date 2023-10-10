iHeartRadio
Operation Eyesight - Amandah

Did you know that 90% of vision loss is avoidable?

For 60 years, Operation Eyesight has been bringing the life-changing Gift of Sight to individuals and communities who need it most. We partner with local health workers, hospitals and governments to bring eye health care to remote and underserved communities worldwide, along with providing education and resources to help communities manage their own eye health.

For the Love of our City…and our Global Community – with your help, we can prevent blindness and restore sight – For All The World To See.

    Operation Eyesight

    For 60 years, Operation Eyesight has been bringing the life-changing Gift of Sight to individuals and communities who need it most.

