Get Schooled Mark

Here’s the voice behind Get Schooled with Credit Counseling Society!

Mark Kalinowski, B.A., CEPF
Financial Educator

Mark is a Financial Educator and Credit Counsellor based in Calgary, Alberta. With over 8 years of non-profit counselling experience and having worked at two big banks he has seen how money works to make people happy and sad. He has a B.A. History and attained numerous financial courses and designations that make him well versed to talk about money. Mark has worked with thousands of people to help them achieve their personal financial goals and reminds them that for any “money problem – there is a solution.”

 

Want to get schooled even more?  Check out these great resources from the Credit Counseling Society!

 

