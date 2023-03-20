Kid Laroi is coming to Calgary!
98.5 VIRGIN Radio presents Kid Laroi featuring Zac Bia.
Sunday July 9, 2023
Cowboys Music Festival
PRESALE: Wednesday, March 20th at 10am MST. Get tickets HERE.
PRESALE CODE: VIRGIN985
Tickets prices starting at $79.99 plus service charges
18+
98.5 VIRGIN Radio presents Kid Laroi featuring Zac Bia, Sunday, July 9 at Cowboys Music Festival!
-
