Kid Laroi is coming to Calgary!

98.5 VIRGIN Radio presents Kid Laroi featuring Zac Bia. 

 

Sunday July 9, 2023

Cowboys Music Festival

 

PRESALE: Wednesday, March 20th at 10am MST. Get tickets HERE

PRESALE CODE: VIRGIN985

Tickets prices starting at $79.99 plus service charges

18+ 

 

98.5 VIRGIN Radio presents Kid Laroi featuring Zac Bia, Sunday, July 9 at Cowboys Music Festival!

